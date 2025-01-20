India to keep middle order flexible against England, says Axar

India's Axar Patel attends a practice session ahead at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. — AFP

India will operate with a flexible middle-order during the five-match T20 series against England, all-rounder Axar Patel said on Monday.

India, who won last year's T20 World Cup, have tended to pack their batting lineup with "floaters" such as Axar, who has been made vice-captain of the side.

Talking to reporters ahead of the series opener against England on Wednesday, the spin bowling all-rounder said only openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma could expect to have a fixed batting slot.

"...the openers are fixed but everyone from numbers three to seven have been told that they can come into bat anytime, in any situation," Patel said.

"Our middle order will come to bat depending on the match situation, what kind of bowlers are bowling at the time, which match-up works well.

"We've spoken about that, how we can all be floaters, be it coming in early or obviously finishing."

"In T20 Internationals, how you use your batters is so crucial, so this is an important factor in batting."

Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar and Rinku Singh have often had their batting positions changed in India's recent games.