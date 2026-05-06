India to allow Pakistani athletes at multilateral sports events

India has said it would allow Pakistani athletes to attend multilateral events in the country, as New Delhi seeks to establish itself as a global sporting destination.

Bilateral sporting engagements, including cricket, with its arch-rival will continue to be off table, India's youth affairs and sports ministry said in a document seen by AFP on Wednesday.

India and Pakistan were engaged in a deadly conflict last year, and have not played a bilateral cricket series in more than a decade. Their athletes meet only in global or regional tournaments.

India will host the Commonwealth Games in 2030 and has also made an aggressive pitch to host the 2036 Olympic Games as well as the Asian Games in 2038, bids to burnish its credentials as a growing sporting power.

"Indian teams and individual players would continue to take part in international tournaments that include Pakistan, in line with the practices of global governing bodies and in the interest of Indian sportspersons," the ministry said.

Pakistani players and teams will be able to participate in multilateral events hosted by India, it said, adding that visa processes for athletes, officials and media workers would be "simplified".

In recent years, visa delays for Pakistani players have led to criticism by global bodies over India's host obligations.