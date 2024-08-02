India-Sri Lanka first ODI ends in thrilling tie

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Virat Kohli on Friday. Photo: AFP

Published: Fri 2 Aug 2024, 9:48 PM

Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka took three wickets, including two off as many deliveries in the 48th over, as the opening one-day international of their three-match series against India ended in a dramatic tie in Colombo on Friday.

Needing 231 for victory after Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage hit an unbeaten 67 and Pathum Nissanka made 56 on a slow turner at R Premadasa Stadium, India looked on course despite wobbles in their chase but they failed to cross the line.

The tourists were in a spot of bother at 132-5 after Rohit Sharma went on the attack with a fiery 58 but KL Rahul steadied the ship with a patient 31, only to perish attempting a slog sweep like his skipper did earlier.

Axar Patel smashed a big six to leave India needing 35 runs in 10 overs but holed out for 33 before Shivam Dube landed some late blows to take them within touching distance.

Asalanka (3-30) trapped Dube lbw for 25 in the fourth ball of the 48th over and dismissed Arshdeep Singh in the next ball to spark huge celebrations.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Sri Lanka got off to a shaky start before Nissanka rode his luck after being dropped by Mohammed Siraj on 20 to hit a defiant half-century, but the opener soon fell lbw to Washington Sundar.

Janith Liyanage departed for 20 just when his partnership with Wellalage was starting to blossom but replays showed he had hit the pitch with his bat while attempting a big shot off Axar and missed the ball before Rohit pouched it.