India's Shreyas Iyer discharged from hospital after spleen injury in Sydney

The cricketer was injured last week while taking a catch to dismiss Alex Carey, clutching his side and grimacing in pain after tumbling to the turf

Published: Sat 1 Nov 2025, 11:06 AM

UAE residents over 50 urged to get shingles vaccine to curb stroke, dementia

AI 'taking jobs' say UAE recruiters after mass Amazon layoffs

Dubai RTA turns 20: How emirate's public transport system changed over the years

India batsman Shreyas Iyer has been discharged from hospital in Sydney after treatment for a spleen laceration injury during the third one-day international against Australia, the cricket board (BCCI) said on Saturday.

Iyer was injured last week while taking a catch to dismiss Alex Carey, clutching his side and grimacing in pain after tumbling to the turf.

How UAE's first olive-based coffee was brewed by mother-daughter duo

Daniel Radcliffe set to make Broadway return with 'Every Brilliant Thing'

UAE students look east as India’s design industry powers global demand for creative talent

Is it time for crypto enthusiasts to be hopeful again?

Third suspect arrested over Louvre jewel heist in France

The BCCI said the 30-year-old suffered a blunt injury to his abdomen, leading to a laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding, in a condition Indian media said was life-threatening.

"The injury was promptly identified, and the bleeding was immediately arrested following a minor procedure. He has undergone appropriate medical management," the BCCI said in a statement.

"The BCCI medical team, along with specialists in Sydney and India, are pleased with his recovery, and he has been discharged from the hospital today."

Iyer will remain in Sydney for follow-up consultations and return home once cleared to fly.