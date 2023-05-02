India replaces Australia as Test No.1 ahead of WTC final

UAE beat neighbour Oman by two runs by the DLS method in a rain-curtailed semifinal of the ACC Premier Cup
India ended Australia's 15-month reign as the number one Test team in cricket on Tuesday ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June between the two sides.
The annual update of the official rankings dropped the results from the 2019-20 season and reflects all series completed since May 2020.
That meant India's 2-0 loss in New Zealand in 2019-20 was no longer in consideration, taking Rohit Sharma's team to the top of the list with 121 points.
Australia dropped to 116 points after wins against Pakistan and New Zealand in 2019-20 were left out and their 4-0 Ashes victory against England had its weighting halved in the annual exercise.
England, who has won 10 of its last 12 Tests under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, remains third with 114 points.
India is also the top-ranked T20 team ahead of world champion England.
India and Australia face each other in the WTC final at the Oval on June 7.
ALSO READ:
UAE beat neighbour Oman by two runs by the DLS method in a rain-curtailed semifinal of the ACC Premier Cup
Indian star PV Sindhu's campaign ends, but Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy entered men's doubles semifinals
Grenville-Wood is yet to register a bogey this week, carded seven birdies on day two to reach 14 under par
Hundreds of Indonesian fans turned up at the Rashid bin Hamdan Hall in Al Nasr Club to cheer for Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja and Dejan Ferdinansyah, beating the drums and roaring their approval after every winning point
Human line judges have already been phased out in favour of electronic technology at several tournaments, including the Australian Open and US Open
Leclerc and Red Bull's world champion Max Verstappen had posted identical times in the top 10 shoot-out before Leclerc produced a magical flying last lap to head the grid for Sunday's race
The home side's misfiring campaign finally came on track after it fired in unison to snap its four-match losing streak with a convincing win at Bangalore
Its 4-1 thrashing of the long-time leader at The Etihad wrenched control of the race out of Arsenal's hands and put City firmly in control of its destiny