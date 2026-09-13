India repeats Naqvi trophy snub after winning Women’s Asia Cup in Dubai

In a repeat of the 2025 Asia Cup trophy controversy, the victorious Indian women’s team refused to collect the champions’ trophy from Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Naqvi, who is also the Asian Cricket Council president, arrived for the final of the 2026 T20 Women’s Asia Cup between India and Sri Lanka, which the Indian team won convincingly by 72 runs. But the Indian team did not turn up at the presentation ceremony to receive the trophy. Last year, the Indian men’s team also declined to collect the trophy from Naqvi after beating Pakistan in the final of the Men’s T20 Asia Cup at Dubai International Stadium.

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The diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan hit an all-time low after the two nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours almost came to the brink of an all-out war in May 2025. Naqvi, who is also the interior minister of Pakistan, was engaged in a long meeting with other officials after the final on Sunday.

Finally, he walked towards the presentation area, making it clear that he would present the trophies to the winners and the runners-up. But the Indian team returned to the dressing room as the Lankans received their medals amid a torrent of boos from the Indian crowd at the stadium.

At the post-match press conference, Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu said such incidents are beyond her control.

“Everyone is independent in their decisions, so I control what I can control. We take our medals because it’s a ceremony, and we want to do that," the Sri Lankan captain said.

"So we take our medals. But I don’t know about the others. Sorry, I cannot answer these questions. I will control what I can control.”

Meanwhile, Indian coach Amol Muzumdar said the team had followed the BCCI decision not to accept the trophy from Naqvi.

“Well, the stand has been taken by the BCCI, and we are united and absolutely standing by it," Muzumdar said at the post-match press conference.

"For us, this tournament is officially over. The fact that we are champions, we’re really glad, and I’m really proud of every single person in this unit, including the support staff and the players, needless to say.

"So, yeah, we are looking forward to the Asian Games now. This tournament is officially over.”