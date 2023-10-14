India-Pakistan World Cup match: Atmosphere in team hotel is electric

Venezuela end Brazil winning streak with stunning 1-1 draw
It's less than 24 hours for the big game between two Asian giants India and Pakistan at the world's biggest stadium in Ahmedabad, the Narendra Modi Stadium.
And the atmosphere in Ahmedabad is now incredible, there are no hotels available, and fans are trying to grab tickets for this game at a premium.
I am fortunate enough to stay in ITC Narmada Hotel where the Indian players are staying too and the atmosphere in the hotel is electric as every fan wanted to have a glimpse of their favourite player.
It took me back 12 years ago where I had the chance to be in Taj Mohali in 2011 and where I got to see the iconic semifinal.
The build up to that semifinal was for a week and every TV channel, media was talking about one game, the semifinal.
Those days social media was not so big, but the hype of that match was next level.
The match too ebbed and flowed with Pakistan dropping five catches of Sachin Tendulkar and India getting to 264 thanks to Suresh Raina but Wahab Riaz was sensational with the ball.
Pakistan got off to a good start, but the pressure of a knockout game got to them, and India won a hard-fought game with all their bowlers chipping in.
From 1992 to 2019 India must have seven times but the 2011 World Cup game was the most absorbing one because of the hype and the tension and most importantly, it was a knockout game.
Saturday's game too is big and but not as big as the 2011 but there is always pressure and the team that holds its nerves will come out winner.
India definitely favourites but Pakistan can't be ruled out.
