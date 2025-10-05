  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Oct 05, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 13, 1447 | Fajr 04:56 | DXB weather-sun.svg34.1°C

No handshakes again as India, Pakistan meet at Women's World Cup

The two countries faced off three times at the recent men's Asia Cup in the UAE, and did not shake hands before or after the games

Published: Sun 5 Oct 2025, 2:06 PM

Top Stories

Up to Dh100,000 fine: Sheikh Mohammed issues law for engineering consultancies in Dubai

Up to Dh100,000 fine: Sheikh Mohammed issues law for engineering consultancies in Dubai

Some UAE pet owners say inflated vet bills deter adoption, strain families

Some UAE pet owners say inflated vet bills deter adoption, strain families

'Teacher of generations': Sheikh Hamdan shares heartfelt photos of UAE President

'Teacher of generations': Sheikh Hamdan shares heartfelt photos of UAE President

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and her Pakistan counterpart Fatima Sana did not shake hands at the toss of Sunday's Women's World Cup cricket match, mirroring the actions of their men's teams.

Sana won the toss and chose to field at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium, where there were also no formal greetings between the players of both teams before the national anthems.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Russian strikes kill five in Ukraine, cause power outages

thumb-image

Munich Airport to resume flight operations after drones in airspace caused delays

thumb-image

Meet UAE CEO who brought electricity to 274,000 homes in Chad

thumb-image

Liverpool's woes continue after Chelsea pull off last-gasp winner

thumb-image

Dubai: Dewa, Parkin to instal 100 EV chargers in key locations in phase 1

 

The neighbours faced off three times at the recent men's Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates, and did not shake hands before or after.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Asia Cup, which concluded last Sunday with India beating their rivals, was notable for ill-feeling between the two teams and a series of on-field flashpoints.

The tournament in the UAE was the first time the nuclear-armed neighbours had met since a deadly border conflict between them in May. India and Sri Lanka are co-hosting the Women's World Cup.

As part of a compromise deal, Pakistan will play all their matches including Sunday's group match in Sri Lanka, rather than travel to India.

India and Pakistan only meet in cricket in international tournaments and on neutral territory.