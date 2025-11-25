India, Pakistan to face off in group stage of T20 World Cup

Bitter rivals India and Pakistan have been clubbed together in the same group and will play each other on February 15 in Colombo in the T20 World Cup, cricket's world body announced Tuesday.

Defending champions India and Pakistan have been placed in Group A in the 20-team competition being co-hosted by Sri Lanka, according to the schedule released by the International Cricket Council in Mumbai.

It will be the first time the two teams play each other since their three heated contests at the 2025 Asia Cup in the UAE, where they skipped the customary handshake at the toss and post-match greetings.

The Asia Cup was the first time they had met since deadly border conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours in May.

The T20 World Cup will see Pakistan playing all their matches in Sri Lanka, part of a compromise deal that allows both India and Pakistan to play at neutral venues in multi-nation tournaments.

Matches in the tournament will be held from February 7 across five venues in India and three in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, the UAE have been drawn in Group D with South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan and Canada.

A total of 40 group matches will be played between February 7-20, with the top two sides from each group then progressing to the Super Eights phase of the tournament that commences on February 21.

The top four sides at the completion of the Super Eights qualify for the knockout stages of the event, with semifinals to be held in Kolkata/Colombo and Mumbai ahead of the title decider on March 8 in Ahmedabad/Colombo.

Cricket-made India, the world's most populous nation, is the epicentre of the T20 game through its lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL), boasting top global stars.

The tournament will use the same format as 2024 -- 20 teams in four groups, ahead of a Super Eights phase, with the top two finishers from each group making it to the playoffs.

The final will be played on March 8 either in Ahmedabad or Colombo, depending on whether Pakistan go all the way.

India enter the sport's 10th edition of the showcase T20 tournament as reigning champions, having beaten South Africa by seven runs in 2024 in Barbados.

India and Sri Lanka are hosting the T20 World Cup for the second time. Sri Lanka were the hosts of the 2012 edition while India hosted it in 2016, with West Indies winning both the editions.

Rohit Sharma, who led India to the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph, was named brand ambassador for next year's event.

“It is great to have the tournament back in India and for me to be associated once again with the tournament, this time in a new capacity as the brand ambassador," Rohit said.

"I wish all the players the very best and hope they have a memorable time and enjoy India’s hospitality while taking back a lot of memories.”

India (2007 and 2024) and England (2010 and 2022) are the other teams to win the championship more than once while Pakistan (2009), Sri Lanka (2014) and Australia (2021) are the other past winners.

What you need to know:

2026 T20 World Cup

Where: India and Sri Lanka

When: February 7-March 8

Teams: 20

Matches: 40

Venues: 8 (five in India, three in Sri Lanka)

Defending champions: India

Groups:

Group A: India, USA, Namibia, Netherlands, Pakistan

Group B: Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Ireland, Oman

Group C: England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Italy, Nepal

Group D: South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Canada, UAE