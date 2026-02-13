India-Pakistan match: Where to watch T20 World Cup game in Dubai

As India and Pakistan are set to face each other in what is expected to be a thrilling game. The TV audience for Sunday's clash has been tipped to break all records.

Hundreds of millions more will watch the match, which has given the tournament a shot in the arm, on television in India, Pakistan and beyond.

Both teams have two wins out of two in Group A, meaning the winner should be assured of a place in the Super Eights round. The two cricket rivals only meet in global or regional tournaments these days, and only on neutral territory

Here's a roundup of some top spots in Dubai to catch the thrilling action:

The Permit Room

Cricket’s most anticipated rivalry comes alive at The Permit Room, Majestic City Retreat, as the rooftop destination hosts a high-energy live screening of the T20 World Cup match of India vs Pakistan on Sunday, 15th February.

Soak in the thrill of the match on a giant screen, with rooftop seating that blends open-air vibes with stadium-style excitement. Adding to the atmosphere, the evening will feature live dhol, hooters, and an electric crowd energy that mirrors the intensity of the game.

The screening is available with a minimum spend of Dh150 per person, making it the perfect spot for groups of friends and cricket enthusiasts looking to celebrate the iconic clash in style.

Reel cinemas

Catch the epic India vs Pakistan game live on the big screen at Reel Cinemas on February 15 at 5.30pm.

Experience every boundary, every wicket, and every nail-biting moment in stunning clarity with surround sound that amplifies the action across their locations at Dubai Mall and Dubai Marina Mall. With tickets starting from just AED 44, it's an affordable way to gather your friends and family for what promises to be an unforgettable showdown.

Tiger bar stock exchange

Dubai’s only stock exchange-themed sports bar is offering exclusive match-day packages that run from the first ball to the last ball.

Catch every moment of the action on a main high-definition screen, supported by multiple additional LED screens throughout the venue, ensuring you won’t miss a single six.

Tiger Bar Stock Exchange is serving up two match-day packages. The House Package for Dh199 includes two bites and two sides, while the Premium Package for Dh249 features two bites, three sides, and a special twist – every time the opponent team loses a wicket during the live match, you get a shooter to celebrate your team’s success. Both packages cover the action from the first ball to the last ball, making it a complete match-day experience.

The Huddle

In Bur Dubai, The Huddle has offers designed to keep fans fuelled from the powerplay to the final over.

The headline act here is the Fat Burger Challenge, a monster six-minute test of appetite where winners and walk away with a Dh500 Huddle voucher, while the all-day Smash Burger menu, available from 12pm to 3am, delivers Swiss mushroom and brisket bacon to fillet-o-fish and veggie options, all starting from Dh58 and some featuring the venue’s signature secret sauce.

In Al Barsha, the vibe is equally lively but with a distinctly desi twist. The Huddle’s cricket-inspired menu reads like a scorecard of Indian comfort favourites, with playful names and bold flavours designed for sharing between overs.

For reservations, call 050 100 7046 for Al Barsha and 050 100 7065 for Bur Dubai.

Mr Toads

Make the most of match day with their incredible offers: spend Dh300 and enter a raffle to win a Dh500 voucher, or take home the daily Man of the Match prize of a free pint or two shots.

For cricket enthusiasts, predict the two finalists correctly and you could win a table at the outlet with Dh300 in food and beverage, while everyone who picks the right teams gets a complimentary pint.

Buffalo wings and rings

Experience the big match on huge screens and multiple HD TVs, where every boundary and wicket comes to life in stunning clarity.

Settle in with your favourite bites and take advantage of amazing deals while you cheer on your team.

Whether you're planning to head to the DIFC location (call 050 247 1226 or 04 359 6900) or the JLT venue (call 050 961 8122 or 04 321 6112), they've got you covered.