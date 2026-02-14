What happens if rain washes out India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match?

As India and Pakistan face each other in a highly anticipated T20 World Cup match on Sunday, fans across the world have been waiting with bated breath to watch their favourite team win.

The high-octane match generates a large amount of TV viewership across the globe, with hundreds of thousands tuning in to watch the cricket arch-rivals go head-to-head.

However, weather forecasts for Colombo say that there is a high likeliness for rain on Sunday, that begs the question — what happens if the game gets washed out?

As of now, India and Pakistan remain unbeaten at the Group Stage, with India in the lead and Pakistan claiming the second spot.

In case rains wash the match out, both teams will split the total number of points — leaving India and Pakistan at 5 points each. However, due to a superior run rate, India will continue to to rank at the top of the table.

This means that both teams will qualify for the next stage, as no other team would be able to match the five-point tally.

Should there be a reserve day?

Given the rivalry's magnitude, many supporters believe the ICC should allocate a reserve day for India vs Pakistan fixtures, as these matches draw global attention. However, implementing reserve days for select group matches poses significant logistical and ethical challenges.

Currently, only semifinals and finals have designated backup days, and introducing one exclusively for high-profile contests would raise questions about fairness and equal treatment for all teams.