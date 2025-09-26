India-Pakistan match: Rauf fined, Farhan gets warning for 'gunshot' celebration

Pakistan's fast bowler Haris Rauf has been fined 30 per cent of his match fees for his gestures during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match against India on September 21, PTI reported.

His teammate Sahibzada Farhan was let off with a warning for his 'gunshot' celebration during that match.

BCCI had officially lodged a complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) against Farhan and Rauf for their inappropriate actions during the high-voltage Super Four encounter on September 21.

The decision was taken after an official hearing which was presided over by match referee Richie Richardson.

During Pakistan's innings during the Super Four clash, opener Farhan celebrated his half-century in controversial fashion by holding his bat like a gun, a move that has been widely criticised as being insensitive and provocative.

Later in the match, pacer Rauf came under fire for multiple incidents. After dismissing Sanju Samson, Rauf showed aggression, and later, when he was stationed near the boundary rope, responded to the jeers from Indian spectators by lifting his fingers to indicate "0-6", a reference to Pakistan's claims that they downed six Indian fighter jets during the four-day clash at India-Pakistan border in May this year.

Rauf's reaction spread like wildfire, and videos of his gesture went viral on social media. The 31-year-old drew flak from numerous Indian fans, who trolled and lampooned him for his action.

During the incident, Rauf was teased by the fans with the chants of "Virat Kohli", as the legendary batter had hit him for two successive sixes during a tense run-chase of 160 runs at Melbourne during the T20 World Cup 2022, one of which has been described by the ICC as the 'Shot of the Century'.