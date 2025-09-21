India-Pakistan handshake controversy: Timeline of events

India and Pakistan are all set to clash again in the ongoing Asia Cup tournament today, a week after their last match was overshadowed by a handshake row. The much-awaited September 14 fixture in Dubai, won by India, hit headlines for off-field drama, both pre and post-match.

It was the first meeting between the neighbours since a four-day conflict at the India-Pakistan border in May left more than 70 people dead. The match took place amid boycott calls that dominated the headlines before the Group A clash which took place barely four months after the two nuclear-armed South Asian countries came to the brink of an all-out war.

India won the group match by seven wickets and afterwards refused to shake hands with their opponents, angering Pakistan. The 'handshake snub' triggered an avalanche of events, with the Pakistan team considering boycotting the tournament and also throwing their match against UAE into uncertainty.

Here's what transpired in the past week:

September 14:

India wins match, refuses handshake

India secures a 7-wicket victory at the Asia Cup Group A match against Pakistan, outclassing the opponent at every point to chase down 128 with ease. Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube walk off the field without shaking hands with the opponents.

In his post-match press conference, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav says his team acted on the advice of the Indian government and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

September 15:

PCB blames match referee

The snub doesn't go down well. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lodges a complaint with ICC about match referee Andy Pycroft. Pakistan blames the India side and also alleges that the referee told captain Salman Agha not to shake the hand of India skipper Suryakumar Yadav before the game.

PCB demands immediate removal of Pycroft from the remainder of the tournament. The team also threatens to withdraw from the eight-team Twenty20 competition.

September 16:

Boycott threat looms over match with UAE

Cloud of uncertainty hangs over match against UAE, as Pakistan cancels their pre-match press conference amid reports about their Asia Cup boycott threat.

September 17:

To play, or not to play, that is the question

More drama ensues on Wednesday as cricket fans are left wondering whether the Pakistan vs UAE match would happen at all. Pakistan team refuses to leave the hotel in the Marina area.

PCB was unable to decide whether to allow its team to play the make-or-break Group A Asia Cup match or boycott the event as a mark of protest for India’s handshake snub.

Pakistan vs UAE delayed by an hour

Eventually, Pakistan team reaches Dubai stadium, but their indecision forces organisers to delay the match, which which starts at 7:30pm (UAE time).

Pycroft remains referee

PCB informs Pycroft has apologised to Pakistan captain Salman Agha for his handling of Sunday’s controversial handshake snub from India.

He is retained as referee of the match against UAE.

Pakistan wins match

Pakistan qualifies for the next stage, the Super Fours, and sets up another meeting with India in Dubai.

September 18:

PCB under fire

International Cricket Council (ICC) sends emails to PCB citing multiple breaches during the match against the UAE on September 17. Pakistan reportedly allowed a media manager to film a meeting between match referee Pycroft, its head coach Mike Hesson and captain Agha before the toss.

The video was posted on PCB’s official social media channels. The ICC had made it clear that media managers were barred from such meetings.

September 19:

Focus on the game

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav tries to defuse the controversy. "When you step onto the field it's just a batter in front of you. I have always approached it this way against Pakistan," he says ahead of India's last group game against Oman on Friday.

Agha also sticks to sport. "If we play good cricket, like we have played in the last few months, I think we'll be good against any side," the Pakistan captain tells reporters.

Just before the toss

It emerges that Pycroft was reportedly informed about the no handshake decision only four minutes before the toss by an Asian Cricket Council (ACC) venue manager, and he was merely conveying the message.

PCB officials argue that the match referee should have informed the ICC of this unusual request, but Pycroft is believed to have said he did not have any time to do so.

September 20:

'Existential crisis'

Former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi reveals that he went into the emergency PCB meeting on September 17 to help them avoid a crisis. PCB's current chairman Mohsin Naqvi was adamant about withdrawing from the Asia Cup, which would have caused irreparable damage for the team.

Not easy to avoid the 'noise'

When asked if the team would feel the weight of all that has happened in the past week when they enter the field at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, Indian captain Suryakumar smiles and says, "I don’t know what rivalry you guys are talking about..."

He then reveals how his team have prepared for Sunday’s game. "We closed our room, switched off the phones and got some sleep,” he smiled before admitting that it’s not easy to avoid the ‘outside noise’.

Pre-match press conference cancelled

Pakistan team cancel their pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday's highly-anticipated Asia Cup Super Four match against India at Dubai International Stadium.

When asked why, Naqvi remains quiet, but when the journalist asks the question again, he smils and says, “We will talk soon”.

September 21:

India vs Pakistan again

Andy Pycroft will serve as the match referee for the Super Four fixture between the two teams in Dubai on Sunday.

Indian media has reported that the team plans to stick to its no-handshake policy for Sunday's clash.

A potential third India-Pakistan showdown looms if both sides qualify for the final on September 28 in Dubai. India lifted the Asia Cup in its last, 50-over edition and are favourites to retain the crown.