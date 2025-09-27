India-Pakistan final first time in 41 years, 17 Asia Cups; rivals in title deciders

India and Pakistan are set to clash in the finals for the first time in the 41-year history of the Asia Cup tournament. They will be locking horns in the epic showdown after Pakistan beat Bangladesh to secure their spot in the final on September 25.

India, on the other hand, has been dominating the points table this time around, with not a single defeat to their name. This game is no ordinary one, as India and Pakistan have only faced each other in the final just a handful of times in multinational tournaments.

Let's take a look at when India and Pakistan have faced each other in the finals of tournaments across series.

World Championship of Cricket final, 1984

Pakistan batted first, scoring 176/9 with help from captain Javed Miandad’s innings of 48 off 92. Kapil Dev and Laxman Sivaramakrishnan were the top wicket takers, sending back three batsmen each respectively. India won by 8 wickets eventually after Ravi Shastri (63*) and Kris Srikkanth (67 off 77) helped India chase down the target in 47.1 overs.

Austral-Asia Cup final, 1986

With India batting first, Sunil Gavaskar’s 92 off 134 balls helped the Men in Blue put up a score of 245/7 in 50 overs. The game came down to a wire with Pakistan chasing the target thanks to a six from Javed Miandad on the last ball. Miandad hit three fours and three sixes in his smashing innings, remaining unbeaten at 116* (114).

Austral-Asia Cup final, 1994

Thanks to key contributions from Saeed Anwar (47 from 63), Aamer Sohail (69 from 87) and Basic Ali (57 from 58), P;akistan set a total of 250/5. India, however, could not chase down the total and managed to only put up 211 runs on the board before getting bowled out, with Vinod Kambli’s 56 off 99 being the only highlight in their defeat.

ICC World T20 final, 2007

In 20 overs, Gautam Gambhir and a short Rohit Sharma cameo helped lift India to 157/5. Pakistan made it close in the chase with Misbah-ul-Haq’s attempted scoop off Joginder Sharma landing safely in the hands of Sreesanth at short fine leg to hand India the title.

Champions Trophy Final, 2017

Favourites India were left reeling as Fakhar Zaman produced 114 off 106 balls to propel Pakistan to a commanding 338/4. Chasing the big target, India’s batting collapsed under the fiery spell of Mohammad Amir, who removed Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan early. India folded for 158, suffering a crushing 180-run defeat.