India-Pakistan final in Dubai: Players on both sides fined as tempers flare in Asia Cup

The cricket field has been witness to not just wickets, runs – it has seen multiple controversies take place

Published: Sat 27 Sept 2025, 2:13 PM

India and Pakistan's Asia Cup final in Dubai is a much-awaited event, but this year, the tournament has featured more than just sport. In their first encounter on the pitch since the Pahalgam terror attack earlier this year, the two teams have had heated interactions, or rather, a lack of interaction.

The cricket field has been witness to not just wickets, runs – it has seen multiple controversies take place. From India's statements to Pakistan's celebration, International Cricket Council has imposed fines on both the South Asian teams. Here's a look at who's paying what:

1. PCB chairman to pay Haris Rauf fine

Pakistan's fast bowler Haris Rauf was fined 30 per cent of his match fees during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match against India on September 21. Videos of Rauf responding to spectators by lifting his fingers to indicate "6-0" went viral. This was a reference to Pakistan's claims that they downed six Indian fighter jets during the four-day clash at India-Pakistan border in May this year.

This came after BCCI officially lodged a complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) against Sahibzada Farhan and Rauf. Farhan was let off with a warning for his 'gunshot' celebration during that match.

After Rauf was fined, Pakistan's Samaa TV said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has decided to personally pay Haris Rauf's fine.

2. Suryakumar fined for remarks on April conflict

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav was fined 30 per cent of his match fee for his comments after the Asia Cup 2025 group league fixture against Pakistan.

PCB filed a complaint against the Indian skipper for allegedly making political remarks during the post-match presentation and press conference on September 14.

Suryakumar had dedicated India’s seven-wicket win over Pakistan at the Asia Cup to the “bravery” of India’s “armed forces” and said the team “stood with the families of the victims of the Pahalgam (terror) attack”.