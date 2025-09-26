India-Pakistan Asia Cup match: Suryakumar Yadav fined for comments

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav has been fined 30 per cent of his match fee for his comments after the Asia Cup 2025 group league fixture against Pakistan when he alluded to the military skirmish between the two countries in May 2025, tournament sources said Friday.

However, it is learnt that India have appealed against the ICC's verdict, PTI reported. Yadav pleaded "not guilty" at a hearing in Dubai after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) complained to the International Cricket Council (ICC) about his post-match comments on September 14.

The PCB had filed a complaint against the Indian skipper for allegedly making political remarks during the post-match presentation and press conference following the group stage clash between the two rivals.

Suryakumar had dedicated India’s seven-wicket win over Pakistan at the Asia Cup to the “bravery” of India’s “armed forces” and said the team “stood with the families of the victims of the Pahalgam (terror) attack”.

Reports said that Suryakumar Yadav has been told to refrain from making political statements in his official press conferences in the future.

India and Pakistan are set to meet again on field on Sunday at the Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai.