Asia Cup in UAE: India-Pakistan final clash tickets still available

Cricket’s fiercest rivalry is set to ignite once again as India and Pakistan face off in the Asia Cup 2025 final on Thursday, September 26, at the Dubai International Stadium.

Despite heightened political tensions between the two nations, anticipation for the title clash remains electric, with fans across the region intending to secure their seats for what seems to be a historic showdown.

As of Friday, September 26, the official PlatinumList website shows that tickets starting Dh350 are still available in the Upper stands. Hospitality passes, starting from Dh1,500, are also still for sale.

Organisers recently announced a special promotion allowing fans to purchase three premium tickets for the price of two, giving late buyers an incentive to experience the high-voltage encounter in person.

Take a look at the map of the stadium, below, with ticket prices and availability — that could help you plan your visit:

Tensions on and off the field

This year’s tournament has been played under the shadow of political strain between India and Pakistan, following May’s military conflict between the two countries. The rivalry has gone beyond cricketing battles, with tensions flaring during previous encounters in the tournament.

In the first two matches, players from both sides refused to shake hands after the games. Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav was accused of making a political gesture in the first match, while Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan and pacer Haris Rauf were criticised for aggressive celebrations in the second.

Despite the controversies, Pakistan’s New Zealand-born head coach Mike Hesson urged his players to stay focused.

“My message to the players is just focus on cricket and that’s certainly what we’ll be doing,” Hesson said. “There has always been passion in high-pressure games, but we need to channel it into performance.”

Current standing

India currently sit atop the ICC rankings and enter the final as firm favourites. Pakistan struggled in their earlier meetings, managing a modest 127-9 in the first match, which India chased down with ease, losing only three wickets. While Pakistan improved their performance in the second encounter, they still fell short by six wickets.

Hesson acknowledged the uphill battle his team faces: “We have to be good enough to put India under pressure for longer because there is a reason why they are ranked the top side in the world. That will be our challenge.”

[With inputs from AFP]