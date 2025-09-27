  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sat, Sep 27, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 5, 1447 | Fajr 04:52 | DXB weather-sun.svg39.1°C

India-Pakistan Asia Cup final: Will there be a handshake?

The rivals have already met twice in this tournament, their first since heightened military and diplomatic tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack earlier this year

Published: Sat 27 Sept 2025, 11:50 AM

Updated: Sat 27 Sept 2025, 12:17 PM

Top Stories

Dubai Fountain reopens October 1: Show timings revealed; new upgrades planned

Dubai Fountain reopens October 1: Show timings revealed; new upgrades planned

Dubai authority bars HDFC Bank’s DIFC branch from taking new clients

Dubai authority bars HDFC Bank’s DIFC branch from taking new clients

India-Pakistan Asia Cup final: Will there be a handshake?

India-Pakistan Asia Cup final: Will there be a handshake?

India and Pakistan are set to face each other in the Asia Cup final for the first time ever, with friction building on and off the field.

The rivals have already met twice in this tournament, their first since heightened military and diplomatic tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack earlier this year. Both encounters were marked by frayed tempers.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Watch: Dubai celebrates Chinese Mooncake festival with hoop acrobatics, foot juggling

thumb-image

UAE Foreign Minister meets Netanyahu in New York, stresses need to end Gaza war

thumb-image

The KT+150 are here: UAE's young future-makers unveiled

thumb-image

Asia Cup: India clinch thriller in Super Over to stay perfect ahead of final

thumb-image

UAE: How much will petrol prices change in October?

 

Tensions began rising after their opening match, when the Indian team declined the customary post-match handshake, citing solidarity with the Indian armed forces and victims of the Pahalgam attack, which killed at least 26 people.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In response, Pakistan’s captain skipped the post-match presentation and his team limited media interactions.

Their second meeting brought no thaw. Neither captain shook hands at the toss, and players again avoided the traditional handshakes at the end of the game, a gesture widely seen as a sign of sportsmanship.

As the two sides prepare for Sunday’s final in Dubai, it remains to be seen whether they will exchange handshakes at the title decider.

The International Cricket Council has already fined players from both teams for breaches of the Code of Conduct, including Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav, Pakistani fast bowler Haris Rauf, and batter Sahibzada Farhan, following incidents in earlier matches.