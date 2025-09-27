India-Pakistan Asia Cup final: What's banned? List of prohibited items at Dubai stadium

If you are heading to the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan match at the Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai on Sunday, here are some things you need to keep in mind.

The Dubai Events Security Committee (ESC) has confirmed that all arrangements are complete to secure the Asia Cup cricket final between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Committee has urged fans to embrace sportsmanship and follow all rules and regulations, reflecting the UAE’s civilised image and Dubai’s standing as a host of world-class sporting events.

In a statement, the Committee affirmed the readiness of Dubai Police units across specialisations to safeguard the match and to deal firmly with any breach of stadium security. Legal action will be taken against violators to protect spectators and facilities.

Key guidance for ticket-holders:

• Arrive at least three hours before kick-off.

• One entry per valid ticket; re-entry is not permitted.

• Follow stewards’ instructions and all posted signage.

• Park only in designated areas and avoid stopping in roadways.

• Respect the list of prohibited items.

Prohibited items and behaviours:

• Fireworks, flares, laser pointers, and any flammable or hazardous materials.

• Sharp objects, weapons, toxic substances, remote-controlled devices.

• Large umbrellas, camera tripods/rigs, selfie sticks, and unauthorised professional photography.

• Banners, flags, or signs not approved by the organiser.

• Pets, bicycles, skateboards, scooters, and glass items.

• Any act that endangers public safety, disrupts order, or promotes hate or racism.

Dubai Police has called on all supporters to cooperate with security teams, prioritise safety, and enjoy the match in a positive atmosphere that befits the spirit of sport.