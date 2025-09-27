  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sat, Sep 27, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 5, 1447 | Fajr 04:52 | DXB weather-sun.svg38.3°C

India-Pakistan Asia Cup final: What's banned? List of prohibited items at Dubai stadium

Legal action will be taken against violators to protect spectators and facilities at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Published: Sat 27 Sept 2025, 3:26 PM

Top Stories

Dubai authority bars HDFC Bank’s DIFC branch from taking new clients

Dubai authority bars HDFC Bank’s DIFC branch from taking new clients

India-Pakistan Asia Cup final: Will there be a handshake?

India-Pakistan Asia Cup final: Will there be a handshake?

Dubai Fountain reopens October 1: Show timings revealed; new upgrades planned

Dubai Fountain reopens October 1: Show timings revealed; new upgrades planned

If you are heading to the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan match at the Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai on Sunday, here are some things you need to keep in mind.

The Dubai Events Security Committee (ESC) has confirmed that all arrangements are complete to secure the Asia Cup cricket final between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

'Not going to happen': Trump vows Israel will not annex the West Bank

thumb-image

Microsoft disables services to Israel defence unit over mass surveillance of Palestinians

thumb-image

Abu Dhabi's dynamic property sector shines at IREIS 2025

thumb-image

Sheikh Hamdan forms 'Dubai civility committee' to make emirate 'best, most beautiful'

thumb-image

Sharjah Police extradite wanted Interpol fraudsters to Nepal, Uzbekistan

 

The Committee has urged fans to embrace sportsmanship and follow all rules and regulations, reflecting the UAE’s civilised image and Dubai’s standing as a host of world-class sporting events.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In a statement, the Committee affirmed the readiness of Dubai Police units across specialisations to safeguard the match and to deal firmly with any breach of stadium security. Legal action will be taken against violators to protect spectators and facilities.

Key guidance for ticket-holders:
•    Arrive at least three hours before kick-off.
•    One entry per valid ticket; re-entry is not permitted.
•    Follow stewards’ instructions and all posted signage.
•    Park only in designated areas and avoid stopping in roadways.
•    Respect the list of prohibited items.

Prohibited items and behaviours:
•    Fireworks, flares, laser pointers, and any flammable or hazardous materials.
•    Sharp objects, weapons, toxic substances, remote-controlled devices.
•    Large umbrellas, camera tripods/rigs, selfie sticks, and unauthorised professional photography.
•    Banners, flags, or signs not approved by the organiser.
•    Pets, bicycles, skateboards, scooters, and glass items.
•    Any act that endangers public safety, disrupts order, or promotes hate or racism.

Dubai Police has called on all supporters to cooperate with security teams, prioritise safety, and enjoy the match in a positive atmosphere that befits the spirit of sport.