Asia Cup clash today: India make flying start against Pakistan

The excitement and anticipation is heightened after their Group stage match was washed out due to rain

Rohit Sharma (right) and Shubman Gill during the match against Pakistan. — AFP

By ANI Published: Sun 10 Sep 2023, 2:35 PM

After being asked to bat first in the Asia Cup Super Four clash at Colombo by Pakistan, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill made a confident start.

Skipper Rohit (18 not out) and Gill (41 not out) took India to 61 for no loss after the first 10 overs against Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah.

Photo: AFP

Last minute change for India

Shreyas Iyer has been replaced by KL Rahul after the former suffered from a back spasm during warm-ups. Iyer has played just two matches after coming back from another injury.

Toss

Pakistan won the toss, and opted to bowl against India on Sunday, according to ANI.

Good weather

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) offered an extremely positive weather update ahead of India's highly anticipated Asia Cup clash against Pakistan on Sunday.

On its official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, ACC posted a picture of the P Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The cloud coverage over the stadium is very small and the skies are clear, a news surely thrilling for millions of fans watching live and from home.

"Current weather update: The skies are clear as we all gear up for an exciting contest! #AsiaCup2023 #PAKvsIND," tweeted ACC.

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik also offered fans a positive weather update in Colombo ahead of the much-anticipated Asia Cup Super Four clash between India and Pakistan.

"Weatherman DK" took to Twitter to share pictures of the sky, which Karthik feels is decent enough to give fans a "cracker of a game". He is part of the commentary team for the tournament, having last played an international match during the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia last year.

The weather is way brighter, open with no big signs of rain though there are clouds. Notably, it did not rain during yesterday's Super Four clash between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

"The weather looks decent for #INDvPAK Looking forward to a cracker of a game! #WeathermanDK," tweeted Dinesh.

In the Super Four stage, Pakistan is at the top with a win in their match against Bangladesh and a total of two points. Sri Lanka also has one win in their match against Bangladesh and hence two points.

Bangladesh is pretty much out of the competition with two losses and most of the competition is now between Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve).

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumraj, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve).

