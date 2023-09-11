India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash: Match delayed as rains continue in Colombo

All-rounder Ben Stokes scores 52 on his return to the game but hosts head into second match at Southampton on Sunday needing to produced something special
The resumption of the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan was delayed to due to rain in Colombo on Monday.
Intermittent rain had pushed Sunday's marquee game to the reserve day after India reached 147 for two in 24.1 overs.
Before the weather played spoilsport on Sunday, Virat Kohli and K L Rahul were batting on 8 and 17 respectively after openers Rohit Sharma (56) and Shubman Gill (58) struck fine half-centuries.
India's Asia Cup opener against Pakistan was also impacted by rain.
The weather has been a subject of intense debate through the Sri Lanka leg of Asia Cup. Rain is expected in the Sri Lankan capital throughout the Super 4s.
Asian Cricket Council's decision to keep a reserve day only for the India Pakistan game and the final also triggered a controversy.
