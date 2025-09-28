  • search in Khaleej Times
  • Published: Sun Sept 28, 2025, 3:30 PM

India, Pakistan Asia Cup final: Players start warm-up; flags adorn Dubai stadium

By:Poojaraj ManiyeriMuhammad SajjadMeher DhanjalLeslie Wilson JrRituraj Borkakoty
  • Gates opened three hours before the match, and fans poured in; tight security checks and a public safety alert make sure that the event goes smoothly.
  • Teams are working to prepare the pitch, as Dubai grounds await the first India-Pakistan final in 41 years of Asia Cup.
  • 5:06 PM

    Indian cricketers begin warm-up

  • 5:00 PM

    T20 scores of India-Pakistan

  • 4:49 PM

    Indian players to watch out for

  • 4:46 PM

    PCB files complaint against India's Arshdeep

  • 4:43 PM

    Painted faces, painted hair!

  • 4:36 PM

    Pakistan players to watch out for

  • 4:33 PM

    Two hours to go

  • 4:30 PM

    Both sides fined

  • 4:23 PM

    Quick weather check

  • 4:20 PM

    Heading to the stadium? Don't carry these items

  • 4:17 PM

    India's spate of sloppy fielding

    quote    What is the fielding coach doing? He should make them practice taking catches under the light. You are professional cricketers. You have to work hard and adjust to it. I agree that one or two dropped catches can happen in a match. But it has been happening consistently. I think Gautam Gambhir needs to focus on fielding

    Amit Mishra, Former Indian Cricketer

  • 4:13 PM

    India's Abhishek tops tournament runs

  • 4:09 PM

    Point to prove

  • 4:06 PM

    India's strengths

  • 4:06 PM

    Blue, green sea

  • 4:00 PM

    Public safety alert issued

  • 3:58 PM

    'Jeetega, bhai, jeetega' cheers erupt

  • 3:54 PM

    First India-Pakistan final in 17 Asia Cups

  • 3:51 PM

    Indian, Pakistani fans unite

  • 3:46 PM

    Security checks

  • 3:43 PM

    Pitch prep

  • 3:40 PM

    Who's likely to win?

  • 3:34 PM

    All roads lead to Asia Cup!

  • 3:30 PM

    India, Pakistan set for historic clash today!