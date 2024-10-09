Wed, Oct 09, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 6, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon°C

India overpower Bangladesh to clinch T20 series

A century partnership between Nitish Reddy and Rinku Singh helped India take an unassailable 2-0 lead

India's Nitish Kumar Reddy plays a shot. — AFP

India crushed Bangladesh by 86 runs in the second Twenty20 international in New Delhi on Wednesday thanks to a century partnership between Nitish Reddy and Rinku Singh to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Chasing a mammoth target of 222, Bangladesh stumbled in their chase as the Indian spinners took wickets at regular intervals, with all seven bowlers claiming at least one wicket and Hardik Pandya making three catches.


Mahmadullah, 38, was the only Bangladesh batter to hold up India with a knock of 41, but he had little support as wickets tumbled around him.

Bangladesh, who won the toss, started strongly and their pace attack removed India's top order inside the powerplay.


The hosts were reeling at 41-3 after openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, and skipper Suryakumar Yadav were sent back cheaply.

Reddy and Rinku took charge, however, sharing a 108-run partnership off 49 balls, rotating the strike effectively and going after the spinners.

Reddy was India's top scorer with 74 off 34 ball, including four fours and seven sixes, and they plundered 26 runs off one over from Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Rinku also notched a half-century (53) and Pandya added 32 off 19 as India posted a total of 221-9. Taskin Ahmed was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers with figures of 2-16 and Rishad Hossain claimed three wickets in the final over.

Hyderabad will host the last match of the series on Saturday.


