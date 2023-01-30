India opener Murali Vijay retires from international cricket

Indian cricketer Murali Vijay. — PTI file

By AFP Published: Mon 30 Jan 2023, 6:15 PM Last updated: Mon 30 Jan 2023, 6:16 PM

Indian opener Murali Vijay on Monday announced his retirement from international cricket.

The 38-year-old Vijay played 61 Tests, 17 one-day and nine T20 internationals during a decade-long stop-start career for India.

"Today with immense gratitude and humility, I announce my retirement from all forms of international cricket," Vijay wrote on Twitter.

"My journey from 2002-2018 has been the most wonderful years of my life for it was an honour representing India at the highest level of sport."

He made 3,982 Test runs including 12 centuries and a best of 167 against Australia at Hyderabad in 2013, but could never cement his place in the Indian XI.

His last Test was in December 2018.

A solid opening batsman with good technique, Vijay had successful outings in the Indian Premier League T20 tournament and won two titles with Chennai Super Kings in 2010 and 2011.

The Chennai-born player also had short stints with Essex and Somerset in the English county championship.

Vijay is set to start a new innings and said, "I am excited to announce that I will be exploring new opportunities in the world of cricket and the business side of it."