India make 399 for five against Australia in second ODI

Iyer, Gill hit stunning hundreds as Suryakumar made 72 not out off 37 balls

uae national day, uae president, release, prisoners

By Team KT Published: Sun 24 Sep 2023, 4:42 PM

India made an imposing 399 for five in the second game of the three-match ODI series against Australia in Indore on Sunday.

Shreyas Iyer (105 off 90 balls, 11 fours, 3 sixes) and Shubman Gill (104 off 97 balls, 6 fours, 4 sixes) hit stunning hundreds during their 200-run second wicket partnership to put India in a strong position.

After being asked to bat first, India rode on the brilliance of these two batters as Iyer scored his third ODI hundred and Gill recorded the sixth hundred in the 50 overs format.

Suryakumar Yadav (72 not out off 37 balls), stand-in captain KL Rahul (52 off 38 balls) and Ishan Kishan (31 off 18 balls) also came up with fantastic knocks in the late overs to help India set an imposing target for Australia.

India lead the three-match series 1-0, having won the first game in Mohali by five wickets.

The final match of the series will be played in Rajkot on Wednesday.

Regular skipper Rohit Sharma and star batsmen Virat Kohli will return for the final match in Rajkot.

This is the final official warm-up event for both teams before the start of the ICC World Cup in India on October 5.

ALSO READ: