India make 399 for five against Australia in second ODI

Ben Shelton, Francisco Cerundolo and Felix Auger-Aliassime all triumphed in their singles matches against Team Europe in Vancouver
India made an imposing 399 for five in the second game of the three-match ODI series against Australia in Indore on Sunday.
Shreyas Iyer (105 off 90 balls, 11 fours, 3 sixes) and Shubman Gill (104 off 97 balls, 6 fours, 4 sixes) hit stunning hundreds during their 200-run second wicket partnership to put India in a strong position.
After being asked to bat first, India rode on the brilliance of these two batters as Iyer scored his third ODI hundred and Gill recorded the sixth hundred in the 50 overs format.
Suryakumar Yadav (72 not out off 37 balls), stand-in captain KL Rahul (52 off 38 balls) and Ishan Kishan (31 off 18 balls) also came up with fantastic knocks in the late overs to help India set an imposing target for Australia.
India lead the three-match series 1-0, having won the first game in Mohali by five wickets.
The final match of the series will be played in Rajkot on Wednesday.
Regular skipper Rohit Sharma and star batsmen Virat Kohli will return for the final match in Rajkot.
This is the final official warm-up event for both teams before the start of the ICC World Cup in India on October 5.
ALSO READ:
Ben Shelton, Francisco Cerundolo and Felix Auger-Aliassime all triumphed in their singles matches against Team Europe in Vancouver
Suzann Pettersen inspires European fight back after worst possible start in the biennial, transatlantic team match-play competition
M. S. Kim and S. E. Lim narrowly denied at UAE International Pairs Qualifier at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club
Lahiri in a five-way tie at the top of the leaderboard after round one of the $25 million 54-hole event at Rich Harvest Farms, US.
Hangzhou, a city of 12 million people in China's east, has built up a reputation as a home for tech startups
Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad lay foundation for hosts successful run chase that led to a five-wicket win at Mohali
Indian Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls duo of Arjun Lal Jat (bow) and Arvind Singh (stroke) made it to the Final A in rowing
The team will compete in the China showpiece for the first time, with the competition set to take place between September 28 and October 8