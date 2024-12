India lose five after Smith's heroics put Australia in charge of 4th Test

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal leaves the field after being dismissed on day two of the fourth Test. — AFP

Australia's fiery pace attack destroyed India's top order on Friday to put them in the driving seat of the fourth Test after they set a daunting first innings target on the back of Steve Smith's 34th Test century.

The visitors were 164-5 at the close on day two at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, still 310 runs adrift after Australia was out for 474 soon after lunch on the back of Smith's stylish 140.

Rishabh Pant was not out six and Ravindra Jadeja on four, with three wickets in the final half-hour bursting India's momentum after they were 153-2.

Scott Boland and Pat Cummins grabbed two wickets each.

Skipper Rohit Sharma reverted to his usual role as opener after dropping to six in the past two Tests.

But it did nothing to help his woeful recent form and he was out for three, spooning an attempted pull shot off Pat Cummins to Boland at mid-on for a simple catch.

Cummins pounced again to remove the in-form KL Rahul with the last ball before tea, bowling him for 24.

But opener Yashasvi Jaiswal stood firm with a high-quality innings, playing well off the front foot and crunching a series of stylish boundaries in his 82.

The 22-year-old, who scored 161 in the first Test at Perth, looked destined for another century but threw his wicket away in a comical mix up with Virat Kohli.

Jaiswal set off for a quick single off Boland but his teammate said no, leaving the youngster stranded, ending a dangerous 102-run stand.

Kohli, who was fined 20 percent of his match fee for a day one shoulder charge on Australian debutant Sam Konstas, was caught behind by Alex Carey for 36 off Boland, who then removed nightwatchman Akash Deep without scoring.

The hosts resumed on 311-6 after a dominant opening day and plundered another 163 runs, with the composed Smith slamming 13 fours and three sixes.

Smith padded up again on 68, with Cummins alongside him on eight.

They took 15 off one Deep over before Smith hooked Jasprit Bumrah for six to rub salt in the wounds, with India's body language showing their frustration.

Smith reached his 34th Test century with a boundary off Nitish Kumar Reddy, which came on the back of a return to form in the last Test in Brisbane where he made 101.

It was a patient innings from the 35-year-old and moved him alongside four other players on the all-time list of century-makers, including Sunil Gavaskar and Brian Lara.

Only six men have scored more, led by Sachin Tendulkar's 51.