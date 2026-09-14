India's Kranti fined 10% match fee for conduct code breach at Women's Asia Cup final

Indian pacer Kranti Gaud has been fined 10 per cent of her match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the Women’s Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka in Dubai on Sunday. One demerit point was also added to her disciplinary record; it is the first offence in a 24-month period for Gaud, according to a ICC media release.

Gaud was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage, or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.”

The incident occurred in the first over of Sri Lanka’s innings, when after dismissing opener Imesha Dulani, Gaud gestured in the direction of the pavilion, the ICC media release said. Gaud admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Supriya Rani Das of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Saleema Imtiaz and Shathira Jakir Jesy, third umpire Rokeya Sultana and fourth umpire Humaira Farah levelled the charge.

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Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points. The Women's Asia Cup Final saw India clinch the title for a record eighth time, as they defeated Sri Lanka in the summit clash by 72 runs.