India vs Australia: Kohli breaks Test century drought as second innings close with 487-6

India’s Virat Kohli gestures towards his wife Anushka Sharma in the stands as he celebrates reaching his century (100 runs) during day three of the first Test cricket match between Australia and India at Optus Stadium in Perth on November 24, 2024. AFP file

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli hardly put a foot wrong on their way to magnificent centuries in Perth on Sunday, as India declared on 487-6 and had Australia reeling at 12-3 at stumps and trailing by 521 runs on day three of the first test.

The visitors scored 150 in their first innings before bowling out Australia for 104 while conditions still favoured seam.

Jaiswal scored a consequential 161 to earn the title of heir-apparent to Kohli as India's batting figurehead, but the former captain showed he is not ready to relinquish the reins just yet with a fine unbeaten 100.

With a declaration looming and increasing urgency, Kohli broke his 16-month century drought in the final hour, sweeping Marnus Labuschagne for four to the rapturous approval of the crowd's many Indian supporters.

During a tricky five overs before stumps, paceman Jasprit Bumrah dismissed debutant Nathan McSweeney (zero) and Labuschagne (three), both lbw, while nightwatchman Cummins (two) edged Mohammed Siraj to the slips, leaving Usman Khawaja unbeaten on three with an almighty mountain to climb.

Resuming on 90 overnight, aided by a flattening pitch, Jaiswal brought up his fourth test hundred within the first hour audaciously upper-cutting pacer Josh Hazlewood (1-28) to deep fine leg.

The emerging sensation had a moment to contemplate his celebration as umpires checked for a four or six, and upon confirmation that it flushed the boundary rope he raised his arms and embraced his opening partner KL Rahul.

Rahul soon departed for 77, feathering paceman Mitchell Starc (1-111) to keeper Alex Carey, bringing India's highest opening stand Down Under of 201 to an end.

Jaiswal, whose innings started conservatively, became increasingly aggressive as the ball aged and the fielders tired, bashing and slashing to force unorthodox field placements including a fly slip 15 metres in from the boundary.

His only false shot came when Cummins, around the wicket, cramped the batsman for room and a late cut flew just above the outstretched hand of Steven Smith at second slip.