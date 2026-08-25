India in charge in Colombo despite Dinusha defiance 

Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha remained on course for his second century of the series but India retained a firm grip on the second and final Test in Colombo on Tuesday.

Replying to India's 503-9 declared, Sri Lanka reached 265-8 before rain and bad light brought an early end to the third day's play, with the prospect of the follow-on still hanging over the hosts.

Dinusha was unbeaten on 85, which followed his scores of 100 and 84 in the opening test in Galle, which India won comprehensively to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Lahiru Kumara was unbeaten on eight, with Sri Lanka still trailing by 238 runs.

Earlier, Pasindu Sooriyabandara (80) led Sri Lanka's resistance after the hosts resumed on a precarious eight for two at the Sinhalese Sports Club ground.

India seamer Prasidh Krishna (3-47) dismissed Kamil Mishara (19) and Kamindu Mendis (32), while Manav Suthar removed home captain Dhananjaya de Silva (8) to leave Sri Lanka reeling at 137-5.

Sooriyabandara, who made his Test debut as a concussion substitute in Galle, fought hard but fell short of what would have been his maiden Test century.

Attempting to cut a delivery from Ravindra Jadeja, Sooriyabandara could only deflect the ball on to his back thigh. It then rolled on to hit the base of the stumps, with the impact enough to dislodge the bail.

India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj had Niroshan Dickwella caught down the leg side for nought, while Suthar (3-83) removed Keshara Nuwantha for 18 to keep the pressure on Sri Lanka.

Dinusha struck two sixes and six fours in a fluent innings and looked comfortable against both pace and spin.

India took control on the second day of the second Test on Monday, posting 503-9 declared before claiming two quick wickets to leave the hosts reeling at 8–2.

Only 56 overs were possible because of rain, but the day belonged to Dhruv Jurel, whose second Test hundred helped India tighten their grip on the contest.

The right-handed Jurel was rarely troubled by Sri Lanka's bowlers as he stitched together crucial partnerships to carry India beyond the 500-run mark.

The opening day had ended with India on 300-5 and honours even after the tourists elected to bat.