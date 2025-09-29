India did not collect trophy after 5-wicket win over Pakistan

The Indian cricket team did not collect the winning trophy tonight despite successfully chasing down Pakistan’s target of 146 in the Asia Cup final in Dubai.

After speaking to the player of the tournament, player of the match and Pakistani captain Salman Agha, announcer Simone Doulle said the ceremony was cut short due to India’s decision.

As per Indian news agency, PTI, Asia Cup trophy was not awarded to champions India after they refuse to accept it from ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi.

The Men in Blue will receive the Asia Cup winners' trophy from Emirates Cricket Board's vice-chairman Khalid Al Zarooni, PTI added, as the team was photographed celebrating and posing for the cameras without the trophy.

The championship celebration took place as pyrotechnics lit up the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, albeit without the star of the show — the title trophy.

Tension-filled matches

The historic clash was fraught with tension from the start. Tensions first spiked when India skipped the customary handshake after the opening match, citing solidarity with its armed forces and victims of the Pahalgam attack that killed at least 26 people.

As the rivalry escalated, players on both sides were fined for controversial remarks and provocative gestures. Pakistan’s fast bowler Haris Rauf was docked 30 per cent of his match fee after flashing a “6-0” sign at spectators during the Super Four match — a taunt referencing Pakistan’s claim of downing six Indian fighter jets during the four-day clash at India-Pakistan border in May this year.

This came after BCCI officially lodged a complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) against Sahibzada Farhan and Rauf. Farhan was let off with a warning for his 'gunshot' celebration during that match.

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav was also fined 30 per cent of his match fee after dedicating India’s victory over Pakistan to the “bravery” of Indian armed forces and saying that the team “stood with the families of the victims of the Pahalgam (terror) attack”.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) filed a complaint against the Indian skipper for allegedly making political remarks during the post-match presentation and press conference on September 14.

Ahead of the final, PCB also lodged a complaint against India’s leading T20I wicket-taker Arshdeep Singh, accusing him of making “obscene gestures' during the fixture between the two arch-rivals on September 21 in Dubai, according to Samaa TV sources.

The escalating rivalry spilled into the final as well. During the final match Jasprit Bumrah delivered a perfect yorker to send Haris Rauf’s off stump flying — and and celebrated with a gesture that appeared to mimic a jet going down.