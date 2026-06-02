India's cricket board appoints ex-international Bahutule as spin coach

Sairaj Bahutule was previously spin-bowling coach at Indian Premier League franchises Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 2 Jun 2026, 8:58 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

India's cricket board on Tuesday appointed former international Sairaj Bahutule as spin bowling coach of the men's national team.

Bahutule, 53, represented India in two Tests and eight one-day internationals but had a more prolific domestic career, scoring 6,176 runs and claiming 630 wickets in first-class cricket.

Recommended For You

Senior Iranian officer says renewed war with US 'inevitable': state TV

Senior Iranian officer says renewed war with US 'inevitable': state TV

Trump says no more Israel troops going to Beirut; Hezbollah agrees to stop shooting

Trump says no more Israel troops going to Beirut; Hezbollah agrees to stop shooting

'Hengua' to minimalistic motifs: UAE henna artists reveal top designs for Eid Al Adha

'Hengua' to minimalistic motifs: UAE henna artists reveal top designs for Eid Al Adha

Trump expects Iran ceasefire extension, Hormuz reopening deal 'over next week'

Trump expects Iran ceasefire extension, Hormuz reopening deal 'over next week'

UAE recalls two 'Goodbye All Insects' products; one contains prohibited substance

UAE recalls two 'Goodbye All Insects' products; one contains prohibited substance

 

"A former India international and a domestic stalwart, Mr Bahutule brings with him a wealth of experience as both a player and a coach," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Bahutule was previously spin-bowling coach at Indian Premier League franchises Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings.

"It is a tremendous honour to be appointed as the spin bowling coach of the Indian men's cricket team," Bahutule said.

"I look forward to working with the players and supporting the team's pursuit of excellence across formats."

India play their first Test of the year, against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh on Saturday.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Trump says no more Israel troops going to Beirut; Hezbollah agrees to stop shooting

2

Abu Dhabi temporarily freezes rent for residential, commercial, industrial properties

3

Senior Iranian officer says renewed war with US 'inevitable': state TV

4

'Hengua' to minimalistic motifs: UAE henna artists reveal top designs for Eid Al Adha

5

Ajman announces new leaves, reduced working hours, benefits for government employees