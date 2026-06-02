India's cricket board appoints ex-international Bahutule as spin coach

India's cricket board on Tuesday appointed former international Sairaj Bahutule as spin bowling coach of the men's national team.

Bahutule, 53, represented India in two Tests and eight one-day internationals but had a more prolific domestic career, scoring 6,176 runs and claiming 630 wickets in first-class cricket.

"A former India international and a domestic stalwart, Mr Bahutule brings with him a wealth of experience as both a player and a coach," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement.

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Bahutule was previously spin-bowling coach at Indian Premier League franchises Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings.

"It is a tremendous honour to be appointed as the spin bowling coach of the Indian men's cricket team," Bahutule said.

"I look forward to working with the players and supporting the team's pursuit of excellence across formats."

India play their first Test of the year, against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh on Saturday.