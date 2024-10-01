India considered forfeiting an innings during Kanpur Test, reveals Ravichandran Ashwin

India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates a wicket. — AFP

Published: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 7:37 PM

India's decorated off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin revealed that they considered forfeiting an inning after rain and a wet outfield took away more than two days of play in the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur.

India overcame the odds that threatened their chances of walking away with a victory with a mesmerising performance that came from fearlessness.

After the conditions allowed the game to resume, Bangladesh resumed their innings at 107/3 on Day 4. With two days left and India determined to push for a result, there were talks among the camp to forfeit the innings.

From the gloomy overcast conditions, the sun started to make its presence felt on the final two days of the second Test. Considering the new changes, the talks soon died away after bowlers toiled hard to pick wickets under harsh and hot conditions.

"Yes, we discussed it (forfeiting an innings). We were considering whether we should forfeit an innings, but the heat was so intense. These are harsh conditions--sweating profusely, I had to change shirts four times in a day, and it still wasn't enough," Ashwin said.

"It was especially tough on the fast bowlers, and even the spinners found it exhausting. If we got them out for another 200 runs, it would still mean spending five sessions on the field, which would be hard on the batters as well. So, we decided to bat and go after the bowling."

After India's successful series sweep over Bangladesh, Ashwin was crowned the Player of the Series, which was his 11th title overall in Test cricket.

He went level with Sri Lanka's legendary spinner Muttiah Muralitharan, who also bagged 11 POTS awards during his illustrious career.