India captain Rohit Sharma unsure about Perth Test after New Zealand defeat at home

India’s captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot. Photo: File

Ahead of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) against Australia, India skipper Rohit Sharma on Sunday said that he is "not too sure" about taking part in the Perth Test.

Before the BGT series against Australia, Rohit Sharma-led India conceded a series whitewash against New Zealand at home. In the third Test, India lost to the Kiwis by 25 runs.

Earlier there were reports that the India skipper would not take part in the first Test against Australia during the prestigious BGT series.

Speaking after the third Test against New Zealand, Rohit said that he is not too sure about playing the Perth Test.

"Right now, I am not too sure whether I'll be going, but let's see. Fingers crossed," Rohit said at the post-match press conference.

Rohit played 12 Test matches and 22 innings against Australia, where he scored 708 runs at a strike rate of 52.17. He slammed 1 century and 3 fifties against the Aussies in the long format.

The most awaited Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

Over the years, India has regained an upper hand over Australia in the series. India has won its previous four series against Australia in a row, including two wins in Australia in the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons.