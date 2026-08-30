India begin Women's T20 Asia Cup campaign with big win over Thailand

Seven-time champions and overwhelming favourites India got off to a flying start at the Women’s T20 Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday with a thumping 94-run win over minnows Thailand.

Thailand, though, did put up a fight after India, batting first, raced to 91 for one in the ninth over.

Shafali Verma, who top-scored with 64 off just 36 balls, was magnificent with the bat.

But Thailand bowlers hit back as India slumped to 137 for nine before the last-wicket partnership of 22 runs between Kranti Gaud (15 not out) and Sree Charani (6 not out) helped the team post 159 for nine on the board.

Leg-spinner Suleeporn Laomi was the pick of the bowlers for Thailand with a spell of 4-0-26-3.

The 28-year-old was well supported by off-spinner Sunida Chaturongrattana, who took two wickets for 31 runs on a wicket that assisted the slow bowlers.

But Thailand batters failed to complement their bowling unit as the East Asian team were bowled out for a paltry 65 in 16.1 overs, with Deepti Sharma and Nandini Sharma taking three wickets each.

Nannapat Koncharoenkai was the lone ranger for Thailand as the wicketkeeper-batter made an impressive 41.

But none of her teammates managed to reach double figures as India fired warning shots at their title rivals in the continental showpiece.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was pleased with the performance in the opening Group A game.

"It was a good start with the bat. Overall, it was a good game for us," she said before praising the Thailand bowlers for their spirited display.

“I think with the new ball, the ball was coming nicely, but after that there was a bit of hold. Our batters, we sometimes didn't play good shots, but also credit to Thailand for bowling in the areas where it wasn't easy to hit. They bowled well and we also didn't execute very well.

“All the teams playing in the Asia Cup have shown a lot of improvement, so we can't take any team lightly.”

India will be back on the field for their next game against Hong Kong on September 3.

Thailand, who had won their opening game against Hong Kong by six runs, will face Pakistan on September 1.

In Group B, defending champions Sri Lanka beat hosts UAE by nine wickets on Saturday.

On Monday, Bangladesh will open their Group B campaign against debutants Indonesia.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals, with the final scheduled for September 13 in Dubai.