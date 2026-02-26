India beats Zimbabwe, keeps T20 World Cup semi-final hopes alive

This result guaranteed South Africa a place in the semi-finals

  Thu 26 Feb 2026, 9:13 PM
Defending champions India thrashed Zimbabwe by 72 runs in their Super Eights T20 World Cup match on Thursday, a result that guaranteed South Africa a place in the semi-finals.

India posted a mammoth 256-4 and then restricted Zimbabwe to 184-6 in Chennai to make their game with West Indies on Sunday a winner-takes-all decider for the last semi-final berth.

