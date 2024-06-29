India beat South Africa in thriller to win T20 World Cup title

Indian players celebrate after winning the T20 World Cup. — Reuters

Published: Sat 29 Jun 2024, 10:47 PM

India beat South Africa in a last-over thriller to clinch the 2024 T20 World Cup title with a seven-run win in the final on Saturday.

Led by the brilliant Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, Indian bowlers defended 177 in Bridgetown after Virat Kohli's fighting 76 off 59 balls.

Chasing 177, South Africa were in the drivers seat at 151 for four in 16 overs with Heinrich Klaasen (52 off 27 balls) and David Miller (21 off 17 balls) in the middle as the Proteas needed just 26 runs off 24 balls.

But Pandya (3-0-20-3) brought Indian back into the contest by removing Klaasen in the first ball of the next over.

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after getting the wicket of Marco Jansen. — AFP

Then Bumrah (4-0-18-2) bowled a superb over which was followed by a terrific penultimate over of the innings from Arshdeep Singh (4-0-20-2).

With South Africa needing 16 off the final over, Pandya took the ball and got the important wicket of Miller in the first ball when Suryakumar Yadav took a stunning catch in the long-on boundary.

Hardik Pandya celebrates with Virat Kohli after South Africa's David Miller was caught in the deep by Suryakumar Yadav off his bowling. — Reuters

Pandya then held his nerve in the dramatic final over to restrict South Africa to 169 for eight as India finally ended their 11-year wait for an ICC trophy.

This was India's second T20 World Cup title, having won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007.

Earlier, Kohli scored a fighting half-century (76 off 59 balls, 6 fours, 2 sixes) as India overcame early setbacks to post 176 for seven.