India beat Ireland to clinch T20 series

The history-making tournament will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium which will transformed into a baseball field
India beat Ireland by 33 runs to win the second T20 International and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
Batting first, India posted a commendable 185 for 5, riding on vice-captain Ruturaj Gaikwad's 58 off 42 balls, Sanju Samson's 40 off 26 deliveries and last but not the least Rinku Singh's entertaining 38 off 21 balls.
In reply, Ireland were restricted to 152 for 8 with Prasidh Krishna taking 2 for 29 while Ravi Bishnoi scalped 2 for 37. Skipper Jasprit Bumrah had figures of 2/15.
For Ireland, Andrew Balbirnie scored 72 off 51 balls.
Brief scores:
India: 185 for 5 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 58, Sanju Samson 40, Rinku Singh 38; Barry McCarthy 2/36, Craig Young 1/29, Ben White 1/33) beat Ireland: 152/8 in 20 overs (Andrew Balbirnie 72 off 51 balls, Jasprit Bumrah 2/15, Prasidh Krishna 2/29, Ravi Bishnoi 2/37) by 33 runs.
ALSO READ:
The history-making tournament will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium which will transformed into a baseball field
The Blades still without a point in the English Premier League after promotion from the Championship
Brazil's Neymar greeted with much fanfare as he arrived in the kingdom where he joins a growing list of big names who are now based in the Middle East
The 32-year-old star helped Morocco become the biggest surprise of last year’s World Cup
Both players are expected to recover in time to return to action in India next month
Messi, who has scored nine goals in six matches with his new club, spoke publicly for the first time since his move to the US in July
The recent signings have taken The Blues spending on players to close to £800m in 15 months under its new American owners
The 100 metres dash is desperately seeking a charismatic champion to take up the reins from Usain Bolt