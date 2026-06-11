India and England ready to ambush Australia in T20 World Cup

After devastating semifinal defeats at both the 2024 T20 World Cup and last year's 50-over tournament, Sophie Molineux and her teammates are hungry to reclaim their global supremacy

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 11 Jun 2026, 7:00 PM
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Australia, almost like a ritual, will head into the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup as firm favourites, but India's recent rise and England's unblemished home record mean the behemoths of women's cricket cannot take a seventh title for granted.

After devastating semifinal defeats at both the 2024 T20 World Cup and last year's 50-over tournament, Sophie Molineux and her teammates are hungry to reclaim their global supremacy.

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"Australia has an amazing history in World Cups and that is something we don't forget, but it also motivates us to keep evolving rather than relying on what has been done before," Molineux said in the build-up to the showpiece.

Their biggest threat could be reigning 50-over world champions India. Bolstered by the high-octane Women's Premier League, the Indian squad under Harmanpreet Kaur is now more accustomed to playing under intense pressure and in front of massive crowds than arguably anyone else.

Meanwhile, hosts England enter with supreme confidence after sealing a big series win against India in the build-up. Crucially, England has history on its side having never lost a World Cup when playing as the tournament hosts.

South Africa, having agonisingly lost three consecutive world finals, face a tough task navigating the "group of death." But they remain formidable, reinforced by speedster Shabnim Ismail reversing her retirement to share the new ball with Marizanne Kapp under their exceptional captain, Laura Wolvaardt.

Defending champions New Zealand will look to replicate their memorable 2024 triumph, though the White Ferns' fate will hinge heavily on their "big three" of Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine and Lea Tahuhu, who are all playing in their final international tournament.

The tournament, beginning with an England vs Sri Lanka contest in Birmingham on Friday, features 12 teams split into two groups of six. The top two teams from each group will progress to the semifinals before the ultimate champion is crowned at Lord's on July 5.

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