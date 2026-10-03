India score 211-6 against Pakistan in Asian Games cricket final

India scored a mammoth 211-6 in their 20 overs after choosing to bat against Pakistan in the fierce rivals' blockbuster Asian Games gold medal match in Nagoya on Saturday.

Abhishek Sharma pummelled a 20-ball fifty on his way to 61 in a whirlwind start to the innings in front of a compact, but raucous, crowd at the Korogi Athletic Park Stadium, a converted baseball field. India brought their 100 up off just 55 balls before Pakistan's bowlers regained some control after dismissing the in-form Ishan Kishan for 20 and captain Shreyas Iyer for 21.

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But Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube unleashed a late onslaught, putting on 62 in five overs for the sixth wicket as India recorded the highest score of the tournament so far, easily eclipsing their 169-7 against Sri Lanka in the semi-final.