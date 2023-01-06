I'm going nowhere, Smith dismisses retirement talk

Sainz leads Loeb by 10sec with Ekstrom in third 33sec off the pace
Australia batsman Steve Smith dampened down talk of his retirement on Friday after suggesting it was by no means certain that he would be still playing Test cricket next season.
The 33-year-old former captain scored his 30th Test hundred on the second day of the third Test against South Africa on Thursday, moving above Donald Bradman in the list of Australian century-makers.
Admitting his comments in a news conference after the day's play had been deliberately "cryptic", Smith said he had no immediate plans to hang up his bat.
"I'm not going anywhere, I'm comfortable with where everything's at," Smith told Fox Sports before the start of the third day of the final test.
"We've got a few good tours coming up. I'm excited and I'm still trying to get better.
"So, whilst I have that hunger and eagerness to try and improve, and particularly helping some of the younger batters coming through, while I'm doing all that, I'm enjoying myself and I have no plans for retirement."
The third day's play in the Sydney Test was rained out.
Ekstrom edged out France's nine-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb (BRX) by a second
The first global football star, he played a lead role in the game's transformation into a sporting and commercial powerhouse, all with his ever-present number 10 on his back
Man City's star striker became the fastest player to to reach 20 goals in the Premier League
If India's bid is successful, it will become only the fourth Asian country to host the Games after Japan, South Korea and China
Nine leading teams confirmed for matches to be held from January 4-14, 2023
Next year promises to be packed with events from hundreds of different sports worldwide
Mominul Haque top-scored with 84 but the hosts lost wickets at regular intervals to end their innings about an hour before stumps after electing to bat first