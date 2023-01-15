ILT20: UAE's Sanchit Sharma shines with three wickets as Giants beat Knight Riders

Sharma, the 21-year-old UAE medium pacer, returned with excellent figures of three for nine

Sanchit Sharma of Gulf Giants celebrates the wicket of Colin Ingram of Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Sun 15 Jan 2023, 6:43 PM

The UAE fast bowler Sanchit Sharma lit up the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi with a blockbuster performance as the Gulf Giants defeated Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by six wickets in the third match of the DP World International League T20 on Sunday afternoon.

Sharma, the 21-year-old UAE medium pacer, returned with excellent figures of three for nine and helped the Giants restrict the Knight Riders to 114 for nine. Thereafter, the Gulf Giants captain James Vince led from the front with 65 runs from 44 balls as his team raced to their target in 14.1 overs.

Brief scores:

Gulf Giants beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by six wickets. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 114 for 9 in 20 overs (Andre Russell 26, Paul Stirling 20, Sanchit Sharma 3 for 9, Chris Jordan 3 for 28). Gulf Giants 115 for four in 14.1 overs (James Vince 65, Sunil Narine 2 for 21)

Player of Match: Sanchit Sharma