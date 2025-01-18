ILT20: UAE's Aayan stars for Gulf Giants; Desert Vipers beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

UAE spinner Aayan Afzal Khan celebrates a wicket during the match between Gulf Giants and Dubai Capitals. — Supplied photo

The Gulf Giants notched their first victory of their campaign at the ILT20 Season 3, with a six-wicket triumph against the Dubai Capitals on Saturday evening.

Chasing 166, Gerhard Erasmus and Shimron Hetmyer put on a match winning partnership of 80 runs in only 44 deliveries. Erasmus finished with an unbeaten 34-ball fifty, while Hetmyer also remained not out with 41 runs in just 20 balls, comprising four sixes.

Batting first, the Dubai Capitals lost wickets at regular intervals, restricting them to 165/7 in 20 overs. UAE's young spinner Aayan Afzal Khan and Mark Adair led the Giants bowling attack with two-wicket hauls each.

Adam Lyth wasted no time setting the tone for the Giants’ run chase, striking four boundaries and a six during an aggressive 32-run innings off just 17 deliveries. His knock ended in the eighth over, with Farhan Khan claiming his wicket.

Meanwhile, Desert Vipers put up a stunning all-round display as they banked on Alex Hales’ half-century, three wickets from Nathan Sowter and three incredible catches from Luke Wood to hand the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders a 53-run defeat at the Dubai International Stadium in the ongoing DP World ILT20.

With four victories in their first four matches, the Vipers lead the points table with eight points.

Chasing 194, the Knight Riders got off to a solid start courtesy of Joe Clarke, but a middle-innings collapse saw them slip to a massive defeat at the Dubai International Stadium.

The Vipers took to the field in their green kit, celebrating their second annual Sustainability Match, as the Dubai International Stadium marked the occasion by trialing new initiatives to reduce the environmental impact of cricket matches.

Brief Scores Gujarat Giants beat Dubai Capitals by six wickets. Dubai Capitals 165/7 in 20 overs (Dasun Shanaka 33 not out, Sikandar Raza 28, Ben Dunk 28, Aayan Afzal Khan 2 for 12, Mark Adair 2 for 39) Gulf Giants 168/4 in 18.1 overs (Gerhard Erasmus 50 not out, Shimron Hetmyer 41 not out, Adam Lyth 32, Farhan Khan 1 for 14, Sikandar Raza 1 for 31) Desert Vipers beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by 53 runs Desert Vipers 193/5 in 20 overs (Alex Hales 58, Dan Lawrence 49, Sam Curran 35, Jason Holder 2/24)

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 140 in 17.4 overs (Joe Clarke 55, Jason Holder 27, Nathan Sowter 3/44, Wanindu Hasaranga 2 for 22)