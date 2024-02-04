ILT20: UAE youngster Zuhaib Zubair shines for Gulf Giants

Zuhaib Zubair of Gulf Giants celebrates the wicket of James Fuller of Sharjah Warriors. — ILT20

Published: Sun 4 Feb 2024, 11:28 PM

Wearing his favourite jersey number 189, Shimron Hetmyer flayed the Sharjah Warriors bowling attack to score an unbeaten 53, helping Gulf Giants post an impressive total of 187 for 6 in 20 overs.

Then it was the turn of Zuhaib Zubair to show his talent as the 20-year-old UAE leg-spinner claimed four wickets to script a thumping 79-run win for the Giants in the ILT20 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Hetmyer’s stunning 28-ball knock entertained the Sunday crowd that filled almost every seat at the stadium.

The West Indian recorded a partnership of 35 runs with Gerhard Erasmus (17) for the fifth wicket and 59 runs for the sixth wicket with Jamie Overton (25).

Hetmyer’s show began after Chris Lynn hit 45 runs off 32 balls with six boundaries and a six. Warriors’ left-arm spinner Sean Williams picked three wickets for 46.

The Warriors’ chase began on a disastrous note. UAE’s 18-year-old left-arm spinner Aayan Afzal Khan, bowling the first over, struck by getting opener Niroshan Dickwella caught behind with the first ball, and one-drop Joe Denly with the second delivery, caught by Jordan at mid-off.

Their batters continued to fall at regular intervals with Johnson Charles too being caught behind off Overton for 2.

After skipper Tom-Kohler Cadmore, who hit a brave 39, was caught by Cox off Drakes, and Sean Williams too was out caught by Afzal Khan at short third man off Zubair for 3, half the side was back in the dug-out for 44.

After those wickets, Giants’ victory was a mere formality. Lewis Gregory hit 30 runs but Zubair clinched the deal with his superb four-wicket haul.

“I am glad I got the opportunity to play in this tournament and am happy with the win. I want to thank my bowling coach (Ottis Gibson) for giving me the confidence to do my best,” Zubair said.

Brief scores:

Gulf Giants beat Sharjah Warriors by 79 runs.

Gulf Giants 187 for 6 in 20 overs (James Vince 20, Chris Lynn 45, Shimron Hetmyer 53n.o, Jamie Overton 25, Sean Williams 3 for 46)

Sharjah Warriors 108 in 17.3 overs (Tom Kohler-Cadmore 39, Lewis Gregory 30, Aayan Afzal Khan 2 for 16, Zuhaib Zubair 4 for 22)