ILT20: UAE batsman Alishan stars for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Alishan Sharafu of Abu Dhabi Knight Riders plays a shot. — Supplied photo

Alishan Sharafu, Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers played defining roles for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, as they defeated the MI Emirates by 42 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday in Season 3 of DP World ILT20.

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders moved to third place on the points table with the win, and Sharafu came away with the Player of the match award.

Thanks to Sharafu's brilliant 55, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders made 182 for seven in 20 overs.

In reply, MI Emirates were never in the hunt and eventually managed to score only 140/6 in 20 overs.

Batting first, the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders had a slow start, and midway through the powerplay, they lost Kyle Mayers for 11 and Michael-Kyle Pepper for a duck, off consecutive deliveries to Alzarri Joseph. Andries Gous and Charith Asalanka then absorbed the pressure, and steadied the ship with a couple of very handy contributions.

The duo put on 41 runs together before Gous was caught behind for 27. That brought Sharafu to the middle.

The UAE youngster who along with Asalanka, started to set up the platform for a big finish. Asalanka, who hit three boundaries and a six, scored 32 and was dismissed by Zahoor Khan in the 12th over.

From then on in, Sharafu and Roston Chase took charge, with the 22-year-old UAE cricketer starting to go through the gears. Sharafu played some exquisite shots, whilst Chase kept the momentum going as well.

They put on a 72-run partnership from 39 deliveries, after which Chase retired for 20, bringing in the dangerous Andre Russell for the final two overs.

Russell started off with a big six but was castled on the next delivery. At the other end though, Sharafu brought up his half-century and had Jason Holder for company. Sharafu continued his attack and finished with 55 to his name, whilst Holder added a quick 22 not out from seven deliveries, to help the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders reach 182/7 in their 20 overs.

“It was a pretty special one, and I didn't get many in all the other games, so wanted to cash in today," said Sharafu who was named man-of-the-match.

"The wicket was a bit on the slower side, but once you bat a few balls you can try to take it from there.” MI Emirates could not keep the asking rate under control after losing early wickets in their chase as Kieron Pollard's 69 went in vain. “Losing four wickets in the powerplay was tough during the chase," MI Emirates skipper Nichloas Pooran said. "They also had a good left-right combination going, they had a good partnership that pushed the game forward.” Brief Scores Abu Dhabi Knight Riders beat MI Emirates by 42 runs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 182/7 in 20 overs (Alishan Sharafu – 55, Charith Asalanka – 32, Jason Holder – 22 not out, Alzarri Joseph – 3 for 32, Fazalhaq Farooqi – 1 for 27) MI Emirates 140/6 in 20 overs (Kieron Pollard – 69 not out, Muhammad Waseem – 19, Kyle Mayers – 3 for 25, Jason Holder – 2 for 28)

Player of the match: Alishan Sharafu