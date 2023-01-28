ILT20: Today's double header to be staged at Dubai International Stadium

By Team KT Published: Sat 28 Jan 2023, 10:54 AM

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will stage Saturday's double-header of the DP World International League T20, a statement from the organisers said.

Sharjah Warriors will face Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the first match at 2 pm (UAE Time), while the Dubai Capitals will lock horns with Desert Vipers in the second match of the day at 6 pm.

The first match was scheduled to be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, but the organisers decided to move the game to Dubai due to the weather conditions.

The last two matches of the league on Thursday and Friday have been abandoned due to rains.

The DP World ILT20 is the first home-grown franchise tournament that has attracted some of the best players in the world.

Tickets for the inaugural competition can be purchased by visiting https://tickets.ilt20.ae.

