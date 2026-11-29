West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein brought all his class and experience into the 22 yards to set up Gulf Giants' four-wicket win over defending champions Desert Vipers in the ILT20 on Sunday.

Hosein, the 33-year-old left-arm spinner, broke the back of the Vipers' batting unit, returning with figures of 4-0-24-4, restricting them to just 118 for nine at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

On a surface where shot-making was not easy, Hosein was beautifully backed by Tabraiz Shamsi (4-0-24-2), who got the important wickets of Fakhar Zaman (14) and Shimron Hetmyer (2).

It was an uphill task for the Vipers after medium pacer Haider Razzaq earned the first breakthrough by getting Babar Azam (19) in the seventh over.

Shamsi and Hosein then joined hands to suffocate the batters with their turn and guile, leaving a modest score to chase for the batting unit.

But the chase was far from easy for the Giants, who lost wickets at regular intervals as their batsmen perished while going for their shots on a tricky surface.

Afghan spinners Nangeyalia Khan (4-0-18-2), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (4-0-24-1) and England medium pacer (3-0-16-2) bowled with great discipline. But eventually, South Africa's white-ball star David Miller (23 not out off 29 balls) and veteran Namibian all-rounder David Wiese (17 not out off 8 balls) took the Giants home with nine balls to spare.

While Miller and Wiese held their nerve to finish the job in the low-scoring game, Hosein was named man of the match for his outstanding bowling performance.

"On a surface like this, the first thing is to spin the ball and put doubt in the batter's mind. I've gained a lot of experience and learnt from the ups and downs, so I'd definitely say I'm a better bowler now," the West Indian said.

Skipper Heinrich Klaasen was also all praise for Hosein.

"The bowling unit bowled fantastically. They were maybe a little bit under pressure in the middle overs, and then for Akeal to come and bowl the last couple of overs and take a four-for is unbelievable," he said.

The win took the Giants to the top of the table with six points from four matches, pushing MI Emirates to second place on the back of their better net run-rate.

The Vipers, on the other hand, remain at the bottom of the table in the six-team tournament with just two points from five matches.

"Sometimes you have to play old-fashioned cricket on tracks like this, and that's a learning for us. We have to adapt quickly because we don't have time now," Vipers captain Shadab Khan said.

On Monday, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will face [opponent] at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Brief scores

Gulf Giants beat Desert Vipers by four wickets

Desert Vipers 118/9 in 20 overs (Joe Clarke 34, Shadab Khan 20, Babar Azam 19, Akeal Hosein 4 for 23, Tabraiz Shamsi 2 for 23)

Gulf Giants 120/6 in 18.3 overs (David Miller 23*, Azmatullah Omarzai 20, Ibrahim Zadran 19, Tom Curran 2 for 16, Nangeyalia Khan 2 for 18)

Player of the match: Akeal Hosein