ILT20: Sizzling Shanaka helps Dubai Capitals beat Gulf Giants

Dasun Shanaka of Dubai Capitals plays a shot. — Supplied photo

Dubai Capitals moved up to the third spot in the ILT20 Season 3 with an impressive five-wicket win over Gulf Giants at Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

After electing to bowl, the Capitals restricted the Giants to 153/5 in 20 overs despite Jordan Cox's 53-ball 70.

In reply, the Capitals were in trouble at 4-77 in 12.2 overs as the UAE spinner Aayan Afzal Khan (4-0-23-2) impressed again with the ball.

West Indies batter Shai Hope (47) top-scored for the Capitals, but when he fell to Blessing Muzarabani with the team still needing 43 runs off 23 ball, it was anybody's game.

Dasun Shanaka (34 not out off 10 balls) then joined skipper Sikandar Raza (26 not out off 15 balls) in the middle and the Sri Lankan launched a stunning counter-attack to drag the Capitals over the line for their third win of the season.

Gulf Giants’ captain James Vince admitted that Shanaka took the game away in the final three overs.

“Shanaka was able to strike it cleanly and he took it away from us in the last three overs. It was a much better performance from us overall and we felt it was a decent score,” Vince said.

On Friday, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will take on MI Emirates at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Brief Scores Dubai Capitals beat Gulf Giants by 5 wickets Gulf Giants 153/5 in 20 overs (Jordan Cox – 70, Gerhard Erasmus – 29, Dushmantha Chameera – 1 for 31, Zahir Khan – 1 for 32) Dubai Capitals 154/5 in 18.4 overs (Shai Hope -47, Dasun Shanaka – 34 not out, Sikandar Raza – 27 not out, Aayan Khan – 2 for 23, Muhammad Zuhaib – 1 for 22)