ILT20: Sharjah Warriorz appoint Adrian Birrell as head coach

Sharjah Warriorz have appointed one of franchise cricket's most accomplished coaches, Adrian Birrell, as the team's new head coach ahead of Season 5 of the ILT20, scheduled to be played in November and December 2026.

A serial winner in the T20 franchise circuit, Birrell joins the Warriorz to usher in a new era for the franchise as it sets its sights on challenging for their maiden title.

Speaking on his appointment, Birrell said, "I am delighted to be joining the Sharjah Warriorz ahead of the upcoming ILT20 season. I am excited to work with this talented group of players and support staff as we build a new campaign. Our objective will be to create a strong team culture, maintain high standards and instill a winning mindset among everyone."

Birrell boasts an exceptional record of building championship-winning teams. Most notably, he guided Sunrisers Eastern Cape to three SA20 titles making them the most successful franchise in the league and establishing the franchise as the one of the most dominant forces in global T20 cricket. His ability to build winning cultures, maximise player potential and consistently deliver success has earned him a reputation as one of the game's finest coaches.

Beyond franchise cricket, Birrell has also enjoyed success on the international stage. He famously guided Ireland to the Super Eight stage in the 2007 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup after their historic victory over Pakistan and later served as assistant coach of the South African national team. He also enjoyed a successful seven-year stint as head coach of Hampshire in English county cricket, further adding to his vast coaching credentials.

Birrell's appointment marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Sharjah Warriorz, with the franchise reinforcing its commitment to building a high-performance environment capable of competing with the very best in the ILT20.

Backed by one of the most decorated coaches in franchise cricket, Sharjah Warriorz head into Season 5 with renewed ambition and a clear objective of competing for the championship.