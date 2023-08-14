ILT20: Pakistan star Shaheen Afridi signs three-year contract to play in UAE

The star Pakistan fast bowler will play for the Desert Vipers in the T20 league

Published: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 12:48 PM

The Desert Vipers today confirmed the statement signing of Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The left-armer, one of the most feared opening bowlers in world cricket, is set to link up with the Vipers for the second edition of the United Arab Emirates T20 League, the ILT20, in early 2024, on a three-year contract.

Afridi, 23, who was named as ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year in 2021, has played 27 Tests, 36 One-Day Internationals and 52 Twenty20 Internationals and has 239 wickets across all formats at international level.

This year he captained the Lahore Qalanders to the Pakistan Super League title and was player of the match in the final against the Multan Sultans, scoring an unbeaten 44 from only 15 deliveries before taking four for 51 in a one-run success for his side.

Desert Vipers Director of Cricket Tom Moody said he was thrilled to welcome a player of Afridi’s quality and ability to the squad for the ILT20.

“Shaheen is a player of world-class calibre who has had a significant impact not only for Pakistan but for every team he’s played for in recent times,” said Moody.

“He offers a huge amount as an impact pace bowler that has destroyed many, many top-orders and he also boasts terrific leadership skills that will add a huge amount of value to the Desert Vipers moving forward.

“We are thrilled to have secured such a high-profile player, and a player who is so highly regarded in world cricket,” added Moody.

Shaheen Shah Afridi said: “I am excited to join the Desert Vipers.

“I know there are many Pakistan cricket fans in the UAE, and I hope they will support our team in the upcoming ILT20.”

The second edition of the ILT20 is scheduled to start on January 13, 2024.

The Desert Vipers finished as runners-up in the inaugural edition of the tournament in January and February 2023.

Among the players the Desert Vipers have retained from that first edition are English opening batter Alex Hales, who scored the competition’s first-ever individual hundred and finished as its leading run-scorer, and Wanindu Hasaranga, the Sri Lanka wrist-spinner, the top wicket-taker in the past two editions of the ICC T20 World Cup.

