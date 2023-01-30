ILT20: My job is to bring the best out of the players, says Shane Bond

Bond said they need to play with the same amount of consistency in the remaining three games to stay in the hunt for the title

Shane Bond, head coach of MI Emirates. — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Mon 30 Jan 2023, 7:58 PM

MI Emirates head coach Shane Bond is happy that his philosophy of coaching is working well for the team, which is set to take the positives from Sunday night’s convincing victory to their next DP World ILT20 match against the Gulf Giants in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The MI Emirates recorded a brilliant 157-run win over Desert Vipers on Sunday, to find themselves leading the stats board on the highest margin of victory by runs. Appreciating the effort of the boys, Bond said they need to play with the same amount of consistency in the remaining three games to stay in the hunt for the title race.

“It was a great performance yesterday, and especially from the start of the tournament I have been mentioning that the team is capable of winning the tournament. We just need to turn up the heat, and win the big moments, make some good decisions and execute them. We played the top team yesterday, put in our best performance, and we are playing the team second on the competition list next, and then if we win that game, we are decently in for a top-2 finish,” Bond said.

Elaborating on his philosophy of coaching, the 47-year-old Kiwi said he always tries to bring the best out of his players besides trying to get an honest feedback from the players regarding his style of coaching.

“My job is always to bring the best out of the players, to be consistent and get better in each game. Those things never change, and has remained the same from Day 1," he said.

"In terms of the players, the hardest thing for them is to get an honest feedback. It can be tough for a coach, so, the only way to get better as a coach is to go to the players during any competition and get the conversation started on what I can do to get better."

Heaping praises on MI Emirates skipper Kieron Pollard, who has been in red-hot form with the bat throughout the tournament, Bond said the best part about having someone like Pollard as the leader of the side is he also understands the role of a coach as the Trinidadian is on a transition phase.

“Playing and coaching is very different. The playing career behind you gives you a level of respect from the younger players of the kind of player you have been but as a coach my job is to make my player a better,”

“It’s no more about me but about how you get the best out of your player. You have Dwayne (Bravo) and (Kieron) Pollard, who are in the phase of transition and they understand their roles clearly. Polly has played a massive part in the team’s success,” he reckoned.